Bamber Bridge loan stars are enjoying their time at Irongate

The Brig boss has bolstered his squad this campaign with a number of promising youngsters from Football League clubs such as Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Players such as Ewan Bange, Rob Apter – who are attached to the Tangerines – and Cod Army star Dylan Boyle have been integral to the team’s fortunes since the start of the season.

In recent weeks, Milligan has brought in Fin Sinclair-Smith from fellow NPL Premier Division side FC United of Manchester and he has made an immediate impact with a number of goals.

Dylan Boyle (photo:Ruth Hornby)

They have played a part in the team’s superb start which has seen Brig rise to fourth in the table. However, Brig’s hopes of maintaining their form over the season could rest on their ability to keep hold of their loan stars.

Milligan is prepared for that eventuality but is hopeful that their parent clubs will be pleased with the way their players are developing at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“Dylan is on a month-to-month but listen he loves it here,” said Milligan. “He’s playing week in, week out and there’s no reason for Fleetwood to call him back.

“Ewan and Rob are the same. They love it and are getting game time. They are scoring and getting assists.

“Both Dylan and Rob have had international call-ups.

“There’s no reason for any of them not to stay with us while they are still young and developing.

“We are being successful and I think all three would love to see the season out but it is out of our hands. If somebody higher up the pyramid wants to take them, then Blackpool and

Fleetwood may say yes because it’s all about the players’ development.”

After beating Grantham Town 2-1 on Saturday, Brig found themselves on the receiving end of a similar scoreline against Atherton Collieries at home on Tuesday.

This weekend, they travel to Stalybridge Celtic.

“We conceded two sloppy goals but we battered them after that, but both teams had a man sent off and that killed the game,” Milligan said.

“We have got Stalybridge this weekend and I know their manager Simon Haworth really well.

“It is a nice big pitch there which could suit us but it’s going to be another tough game.”