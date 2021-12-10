Bamber Bridge looking to return to the top with three points against Boro

Brig hit the front a week last Saturday when they defeated Basford United 1-0 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

However, they dropped a position in midweek as Buxton took advantage of a game in hand to go one point ahead.

They defeated Scarborough Athletic 5-1 who are incidentally the visitors to Irongate this weekend.

Rob Apter plays his final game for Bamber Bridge (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Brig have already got the better of Boro this season, winning 4-2 in the north east in September.

A similar result this weekend could see Milligan's men go top again.

"We enjoyed being top while it lasted," said Milligan said.

"I think it's testament to how well the lads have played this season that we go into a game against a club like Scarborough as the favourites to win.

"We were on fire the last time we played them and caught them cold and at a bad time.

"But they have picked up and had some good results.

"Obviously Buxton beat them 5-1 in midweek but Buxton can do that to anybody in this division."

This weekend will midfield ace Rob Apter's final game for Brig before he heads back to Blackpool where he is expected to go out loan to a team higher up the football pyramid.

Defender Matty Thomson is suspended for this weekend.

This weekend's home game is Christmas jumper day and fans are urged to get in the festive spirit.

The club are staging a food collection for the New Day Foodbank in Lostock Hall.

"Brig supporters always get behind local community initiatives," said Milligan