Bamber Bridge on a roll with Bange and Sinclair on target at Grantham Town

Brig were dealt a blow in the pre-match warm-up as Luke Higham had to withdraw from the starting line up with a back injury, Matt Thompson stepping into the left-back role. But it took the visitors just six minutes to open the scoring.

A free-kick close to the touchline on the left was swung into the box by Matt Dudley,

Ewan Bange met the ball with a bullet header into the back of the net to claim his 11th goal of the season and put Brig in front.

Ewan Bange scored his 11th goalof the season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Grantham responded and came close when a long diagonal ball from the left was chipped back across goal from the right-hand side of the penalty area and met with a header that went just wide of the post.

The rest of the half was a very scrappy affair with neither side dominating but Brig always looking likely to add to their lead on the break.

The second half continued in much the same way as the first. Keeper Mateusz Hewelt had to be alert as he raced from his goal to dive at the feet of the advancing home striker to make a good save.

On 70 minutes Brig made a change with Finlay Sinclair-Smith being replaced by Craig Carney. Brig were starting to get back on top at this stage and Sheldon Green was unlucky not to double the score when his close range header was scooped clear by the home keeper as it bounced right in front of him.

The second goal for Bamber Bridge arrived in the 75th minute, just seconds after Danny Forbes had replaced Bange.

Isaac Sinclair controlled a Sheldon Green cross on his chest before knocking the ball home from six yards.