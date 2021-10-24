Bamber Bridge suffer home defeat to Ashton United

Former Bolton Wanderers defender Adam Senior scored the only goal of the game on 59 minutes, and despite Brig piling on the pressure late on, they were unable to find an equaliser.

The visitors had the first opportunity of the afternoon on nine minutes, with Florian Yondian denied by an excellent save from Mateusz Hewelt in the Brig goal.

The Polish keeper then made another fine save to keep out Jordan Hulme’s close -ange effort.

At the other end, Oliver Wilson tipped Mark Yeates’ well-struck free-kick over the bar, before Nathan Pond headed narrowly wide from the resulting corner.

On 30 minutes, Ashton were awarded a penalty. Senior stepped up and took it, only to see Hewelt deny him with a superb diving save low to his right before holding on to the ball.

That was the last major action of the first half, with Senior again coming close on 58 minutes when his low ball across the face of goal took a deflection and went out for a corner.

But from the corner, the ball fell 12 yards from goal to the Ashton defender, who smashed a left-footed shot into the roof of the net to give the visitors the lead.

Brig almost had an equaliser eight minutes later when Fin Sinclair-Smith’s drive went just wide of the post.

On 85 minutes, Brig substitute Craig Carney’s effort was cleared off the line by an outstretched leg, before fellow substitute Sheldon Green was denied by a close-range stop from Oliver Wilson with just minutes on the clock.

Despite further Brig pressure in injury time – and Hewelt coming up for a last-minute corner – they were unable to find the equaliser.

Jamie Milligan’s side remain fourth in the NPL Premier Division table despite the defeat.