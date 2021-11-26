Bamber Bridge won't be distracted by rising expectations

The 4-1 victory over Witton Albion last weekend means Brig are just two points behind leaders Matlock Town with South Shields and Buxton in second and third place respectively.

A five-point gap has now opened up between the top four and the rest of the pack.

Matlock, South Shields and Buxton are certainly among the most well resourced clubs in the division and were expected to be in the mix at the start of the season – but the same could not be said of Brig.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, their fantastic start to the season means they are now viewed by many observers as genuine promotion contenders.

Jamie Milligan’s young side have certainly been the surprise package so far this campaign having won 12 of their 19 league games, scoring 40 goals which is the highest in the division.

But the Brig boss has urged his men to take no notice of the league table and continue to play without fear.

“I don’t think we can think about winning the title or promotion,” said Milligan, who has bolstered his squad over the past week with acquisition of Paul Dawson, from Lancaster, ex-

Tottenham Hotspur trainee Aaron Skinner and Accrington Stanley midfielder Dan Martin.

“Teams like Buxton, South Shields and Matlock can think like that, but we can’t think like that.

“We just have to focus on each game as it comes, try to win as many games as we can and see where that takes us.

“There is absolutely no pressure on us whatsoever to go and get promoted or even stay in the play-off positions.

“At the minute we are punching well above where we are supposed to be.

“You can see that other teams have set up a bit differently against us. They are letting us have more of the ball. I guess we have earned that respect.

“But I have said to them that they have just got keep playing the way they have been playing.”

This weekend, Brig host Basford United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“Basford play good football,” said Milligan who missed the 2-0 loss to Chorley in the LFA Trophy on Tuesday due to illness.

“They play the right way but we are at home and we will try to take it to them.”