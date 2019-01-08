Brinscall junior football coach lands prestigious FA award

A coach from Brinscall Village Junior Football Club has been presented with a prestigious award from the FA.

Mark Bolton, from Clayton-le-Woods, has been named the Groundsman of the Year at the Lancashire FA’s 2018 Grassroots Football Awards.

The Brinscall Under 13s coach was presented with his trophy at the Lancashire FA’s headquarters in Leyland last month.

Mark told the Chorley Guardian: “I’m very proud to win this award.

“It’s great to be recognised for my work.

“I might spend hours cutting, marking and grooming our pitches, but you do need half-decent pitches to start with.

“That’s why investment in grassroots football is so important.

“It’s absolutely crucial pitches are looked after all-year round to make sure our children get the chance to play football as often as possible.

“I would love to set up an equipment bank, so we can help other clubs, and especially local schools that are in desperate need of help.

“And I’m also going to share some of my groundsman knowledge with a few of the keen kids within our club.”

The Grassroots Football Awards, known previously as The FA and McDonalds Community Awards, recognise and celebrate the work of individuals and groups to instill The FA’s PRIDE values – Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determination and Excellent – and make a positive difference in their club, league or local community.

Following receipt of a record 2,904 nominations, The FA has worked alongside respective County FAs to select appropriate winners across 10 categories, celebrating coaches, clubs and volunteers alike.

Greg Clarke, chairman of The FA, said: “It’s been fantastic to see a record number of nominations for this year’s Grassroots Football Awards and hear so many stories of dedication and commitment throughout the grassroots game.

“The selection of winners chosen alongside Lancashire FA represents the diverse nature of football in this country.

“And I would like to congratulate each and everyone for their inspirational work.”

For more information about Brinscall Village Junior Football Club, go to their website www.brinscallvjfc.co.uk or their twitter @brinscallvjfc