Butcher set to revive Mansfield Town career after coming off transfer list

Powerful midfielder Calum Butcher is ready to revive his Mansfield Town career after coming off the transfer list.

The former Millwall man quickly fell out of favour with former boss Steve Evans after joining Stags last summer and found himself farmed out on loan to Billericay Town for the second half of the campaign.

It looked certain he would leave in the summer, but has enjoyed working with new manager David Flitcroft and his performance against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday underlined how good he can be.

“Calum has come off the transfer list and he is definitely a part of what we are doing,” smiled assistant boss Ben Futcher.

“It was always a difficult one with Butch. He really didn’t enjoy it here last season and he was keen to leave in the summer after what had happened.

“But he has come back, really got his head down, and worked quite closely with the manager.

“He has been fantastic in training and whenever he’s come in he’s done great.

“He is really enjoying his football now and I think you saw that the other night.

“A Calum Butcher who is fit, firing and enjoying his football is definitely a great addition to any League Two squad or team.”

He added: “I don’t know about where he was played last season but Calum Butcher is an attacking midfielder.

“He has had two promotions out of League One, playing as an attacking midfielder and that’s where we see him.

“As you saw the other night he had a hand in two or three goals and he was fantastic. “He can run, he is powerful, he is dynamic, and when he is on it, like he was on Tuesday, he is a real handful.”