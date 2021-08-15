Buxton 3, Bamber Bridge 0: Brig fail to fire in season opener

It was a harsh scoreline given the balance of play over the 90 minutes, but in truth the Lancashire visitors created little to trouble the home goalkeeper.

Buxton by contrast took their chances when they came and also had the luxury of missing a penalty.

Having waited almost nine months for a competitive league fixture Brig found themselves facing one of the title contenders in their first fixture of the season.

Match action from Brig's game at Buxton (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The Lancashire side lined up with new loan signing Dylan Boyle from Fleetwood in midfield and both Rob Apter and Ewan Bange, on loan from Blackpool making their debuts.

Following a cagey start from both sides it was Buxton who had the first opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty following an adjudged foul by Chris Marlow as he challenged the home striker who had controlled a long diagonal ball in to the penalty area.

However, the subsequent spot kick crashed against the crossbar.

The relief was short lived however when just two minutes later a sloppy back pass allowed Warren Clarke to slide the ball past the advancing Brig keeper Danny Roccia.

Danny Forbes had two decent efforts as Brig began to exert pressure, but just as it looked like Brig would go in at the break trailing by a single goal, the hosts doubled their advantage with the last action of the half.

A free kick from deep on the left was controlled superbly in the box by Diego De Dirolamo who fired home from 15 yards.

The visitors pushed forward in the second half but they were unable to breach Buxton’s defence and the seal was put on the home side’s win when Ben Milnes’s deflected effort looped over Roccia.