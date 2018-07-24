Charnock Richard held Colne in tight friendly clash

Charnock Richard 1, Colne 1

Charnock Richard claimed a creditable draw at home to Evo-Stik West Division side Colne on Saturday in their latest pre-season outing.

Both sides competed well in an even, end-to-end game.

The game opened brightly with some promising attacks by the home side, and good clearances by Jonathan Hodgkinson and Simon Nangle denied the hosts.

But Colne took the lead after 12 minutes from a free kick 25 yards out, from which Alex Curran curled the ball inside the far post with a perfectly executed shot.

Charnock Richard pressed forward looking for an equaliser, and crosses by Harvey Close and James Walker were cleared from the Colne penalty area by the well-organised Reds defence.

And Colne came close again after 25 minutes when Anthony Lynch released Curran for a run across the edge of the home penalty area, but his shot flew just wide of goal.

The Colne defence soaked up some pressure from the home attack, with Hakan Burton showing good handling in goal.

And as half-time approached, the Reds again pressed forward with Leon Creech creating chances and seeing his shot on the turn blocked on the edge of the area.

As the second half began, Colne came close again when a close range shot was blocked, and the rebound was cleared off the line.

The Reds enjoyed a period of attacking play, with Nick McNally and Kyle Sambor making promising runs up front.

And Curran shot just over the bar after 56 minutes from a good chance.

Charnock Richard came back strongly, and former Chorley defender Chris Lynch made a vital header to clear the ball at the far post from Daniel Regan’s inviting cross.

But Colne were caught out after 62 minutes when a corner was played in low to the near post, where Spencer Bibby fired home the equaliser to level the scores at 1-1.

Colne had a great chance to regain the lead after 72 minutes when McNally challenged the keeper for a fifty-fifty ball, and Curran followed up to drive a shot against the post.

As the loose ball rebounded to McNally, his shot hit a defender in the goalmouth and was deflected for a corner.

After 85 minutes, Lee Pugh’s cross into a crowded goalmouth was met by Curran, but his goal-bound shot was blocked, and cleared.

At the other end, Burton came out to head clear as the last line of defence, and both sides settled for a well deserved draw on the day.

Charnock entertain Skelmersdale United tonight in their next warm-up game, kick-off 7-45 p.m., with the reserves also at home to Stoneclough Reserves at 7-30 p.m.

On Thursday, the reserves are at Cheadle Town Reserves (7 p.m.), and on Saturday, the first team host Bamber Bridge at 3 p.m.

Tuesday night sees the reserves host Garstang Reserves at 7-30 p.m., and the following Saturday, August 4th, sees the first North West Counties Premier Division fixture, as Charnock host Barnoldswick Town at Mossie Park at 3 p.m.

Then follows a trip to Litherland REMYCA in the FA Cup on August 11th.