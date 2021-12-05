Charnock Richard up to third in table after victory at Northwich

The Cheshire team had the advantage of the strong wind at their backs in the first half but failed to breech the Villagers’ resilient defence.

To be truthful, Charnock’s first-half performance ultimately laid the foundation-stone for this impressive success.

In the second period, Vics struggled to get the ball out of their own half and the visitors went on to dominate proceedings taking advantage of the elements and scoring two headed goals courtesy of their two lethal marksmen, Jordan Darr and Brad Carsley.

Action from Charnock's win at Northwich (green shorts). Photo: Steven Taylor Photography

As a result, the men from Mossie Park got back to winning ways following the disappointing defeat at home to strugglers Runcorn Town seven days previously.

This triumph pushed The Villagers back into third spot in the Premier Division table.

The home side had the ball in the net within the first minute but Luke Sephton was well offside and didn’t even bother to contest the decision. With conditions showing little in the way of improvement, the Charnock forwards looked increasingly menacing with each raid and it was no real surprise when they went in front on 50 minutes.

A Lewis Haydock cross took a deflection which fell invitingly for the in-rushing Darr, who headed home his 28th goal of the season from close in.

Three minutes later Cheetham parried away a Carsley effort as the visitors began to dominate.

The best goal of the game arrived on 84 minutes when Darr raced down the right and sent in a pin-point cross which was headed home by Carsley who curled ball around Cheetham’s despairing dive.