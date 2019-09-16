Chorley and Preston North End clash in Lancashire FA Senior Trophy action

Chorley will be going all out for the win on Tuesday evening when they host illustrious neighbours Preston at Victory Park.

The two sides meet in the first round of the Lancashire Senior Cup and Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio is keen to see his men progress in the competition.

With their league campaign the priority, Vermiglio is expected to give some of his fringe players, a run-out especially ahead of the visit of National League leaders Woking to Victory Park this weekend.

Adam Blakeman and Elliot Newby, who both came off the bench during the 1-1 draw at Dover Athletic on Saturday, look set to start.

And Vermiglio also revealed that summer signings Louis Dodds and Mark Ross – unused substitutes at the weekend – will also feature from the first whistle.

The Magpies boss also looks set to draw upon players from his development squad.

For their part, North End are expected to field a youthful-looking XI, although there could be starts for former England striker David Nugent and left-back Andrew Hughes, who are returning from injury.

“Our team will be a bit of a mixture,” Vermiglio said.

“Players like Adam Blakeman and Elliot Newby who came on against Dover.

“Louis Dodds and Mark Ross have been unlucky to be on the bench because they were probably two of our strongest performers in pre-season.

“They will start the game and there will be some from our Under-21s.

“I have no idea what squad Preston will put out.

“We always want to win a competition or a cup, but the way things have evolved over the last few years, this is not the biggest of priorities. But that does not mean we will not be going out for the win tonight.”

Meanwhile, Vermiglio believes his men deserve an enormous amount of credit after securing a battling draw at Dover Athletic.

The part-time Magpies endured a 16-hour round trip – as well as an overnight stay – to return home with a point after a 1-1 draw.

After going behind, Chorley drew level courtesy of Chris Holroyd and perhaps could have won it late in the day when Blakeman’s shot was cleared off the line.

Vermiglio was just pleased that his men got something for their efforts both on and off the pitch.

“My lads had to leave their families behind on Friday and had to take half a day off work,” said Vermiglio.

“We didn’t get back home to the early hours of Sunday morning.

“It is tough. It was my daughter’s birthday last weekend and I missed all the parties.

“That side of things is difficult.

“So it was nice to get something out of it and bring a point back.”