Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio happy to have selection headaches

The hardest thing about management for new Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has been team selection.

It is all going to plan for Matt Jansen’s successor so far, as a perfect start has seen the Magpies top the National League North.

Now Chorley have a big week of home fixtures, with Southport travelling to Victory Park on Tuesday night and Hereford visiting on Saturday.

Vermiglio left Jake Cottrell out of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Nuneaton Borough, and also brought in keeper Matty Urwin for Cameron Belford – who had kept two clean sheets in his two starts to date.

And he has praised his squad for their reactions to the tough decisions, which were justified by a third-successive win: “We are top of the league but it has been one of the hardest weeks in football for me, in terms of some of the conversations I have had to have.

“We made a few changes at the weekend.

“That was to make sure people felt involved and keep the fitness levels high and keep competition for places high.

“Jake (Cottrell) has been an example to the rest of the squad.

“He was not involved, but he has been fantastic.

“He and some of the other senior lads, like Dale Whitham and Stevie Jordan, have been great examples to all for their professionalism.

“This is a squad game and there will be opportunities for all.

“At the moment I have a fully fit squad and a few more headaches!”

However, he is taking nothing for granted: “At the moment results are great but we will not get carried away.”