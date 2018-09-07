Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio hopes fans can roar his team to another victory

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio hopes the fans flock to follow his table topping Magpies this international break as Chorley bid to get back to winning ways at Ashton United.

The Magpies make the short trip to Greater Manchester this weekend with hopes of keeping up their unbeaten start to the new National League North campaign up.

After seven straight wins Brackley became the first side to tame the Magpies, holding Vermiglio’s men to a 2-2 draw.

Now Chorley face another different test in Jody Banim’s United and Vermiglio says his side have prepared for his fellow ambitious boss’ footballing side.

He said: “The fans were great again at Brackley and I hope they travel in their numbers again to Ashton – it really does spur the lads on.

“I’ve watched Ashton a couple of times.

“They are a really good footballing side.

“They will pass the ball and they have got a good touch, they have an ambitious manager who wants to push them.

“We have prepared well this week and we are confident going into the game.”

And Chorley are boosted by the return of centre-half Courtney Meppen-Walter from suspension with Vermiglio hopeful defenders Stevie Jordan and Adam Blakeman and attacker Alex Newby have all shaken off knocks to contend for a spot in the squad.

Vermiglio says he will be hoping to freshen things up at the weekend.

He said: “Mepps is back after his suspension. The other lads have been back training this week and are looking like they could be in contention.

“I’m happy with how the lads who came in did.

“Jake Cottrell came through 90 minutes after not getting many minutes prior and Adam Anson also came in.

“We will be looking to freshen it up on Saturday.”

A second half Josh O’Keefe double helped the Magpies fight back and Vermiglio was pleased with his side’s reaction in the second half as they managed to keep hold of their unbeaten start.

He said: “It was the first time we have drawn and the first time we have conceded first this season.

“They had a good start and caught us on the back foot a little bit. We were missing a few players and it was the first time we had to really try and unlock someone.

“It showed a different side to our team. We had the spirit to fight back and keep that unbeaten run going.”