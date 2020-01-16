Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio sad to see women's team leave Victory Park, but hopes partnership between the clubs can be restored

Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio is hoping a workable solution can be found with the town's ladies' football team.

Chorley FC Women (CFCW) and Chorley FC (CFC) have become embroiled in a public row this week after news broke that the women's team will no longer play at Victory Park.

The ladies have enjoyed the benefits of playing at CFC's historic ground since the summer of 2018 after an agreement was reached for them to become part of the club's 'Magpie family'.

Unfortunately that link-up has turned sour after CFC asked CFCW to contribute £300 per game towards the running costs of using Victory Park.

That charge could not be met by the women's club and their committee has taken the decision to relocate to Croston Sports Club for the rest of the season.

Vermiglio admits he has been disappointed by the events which have unfolded, especially as he played a role in bringing the ladies' team to Victory Park.

"It was through a conversation I had with somebody which started the ball rolling in getting the women's team involved and affiliated to us," said Vermiglio.

"We are looking at a big community push as a club and that was always one of the things we looked at and are still looking at.

"We are still keen to keep links with them, it was just an issue with regards to the pitch.

"Personally I am hoping a solution can be found, but I am speaking on behalf of myself and not the club.

"I am speaking for what I believe is right for the club. We want to keep our strong links with the community, the children, the schools, women's football - with all the important things which are coming up, not just in football but within society."

Women end link with the men over pitch use cost

Women brand Victory Park charge unsustainable

Craig Salmon's Soapbox: Football the loser in men and women Magpies row