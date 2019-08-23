Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio vowing to stop the rot

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says actions will speak louder than words as the Magpies struggle to adjust to life in the National League.

The Magpies welcome Hartlepool to Victory Park tomorrow looking to end the slide which has seen them slip to second bottom in the table after a 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead in their fifth game of the new campaign.

After three straight draws, Chorley have shipped 10 goals in their last two games against Solihull Moors and Maidenhead.We are on a really bad streak, five games in and we are in the bottom four.

But Vermiglio believes they can stop the rot – but must cut out the mistakes which are costing them dear.

“It will be a struggle for us but you look in our changing room and you have got to try and put it right,” he said.

“We can’t just keep saying the right things.

“All the boys in that dressing room understand what has gone on.

“Now it is about bouncing back and making sure we put it right this weekend and in the forthcoming games.”

The Chorley boss stressed that he, his staff and players all believe they compete at this level after promotion from the National League North via the play-offs last season.

He said: “How many times did I say last year how robust we were and difficult to break down?

“Teams are just scoring a lot of goals against us at the moment, and they don’t need to work that hard, whereas we need to work very hard to get any good opportunities.

“There were some good performances at Maidenhead, Billy Crellin made a good debut in goal – he conceded four but I think he has been really good at the back, his kicking was great and throughout the team there were good performances.

“But it does not make for happy reading when you see that Chorley have been beaten again 4-1.

“It is not going the way we had planned so far but there is a real belief with me, Andy Preece and everyone else that we can compete in this league.”

“We just need that first win under our belts.”