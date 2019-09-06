Chorley can draw strength from the way Stockport have adapted to life in National League, says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Boss Jamie Vermiglio has urged his Chorley team to use the example of this weekend’s opponents Stockport County as an inspiration for the future.

The Magpies have found the going tough at the higher level of the National League after winning promotion last season.

They currently prop up the table with just four points having failed to register a single win from the opening nine games.

Despite it being so early in the season, Vermiglio accepts his men are in a relegation battle, but he believes there is still plenty of time to turn their fortunes around if they continue to believe.

He has pointed to the excellent start the Hatters – who were promoted with Chorley last season – have made to the campaign.

With not too many changes to their squad over the summer, County – who visit Victory Park tomorrow – find themselves in fifth spot in the table having won five of their opening nine games.

The fact that Stockport are familiar opposition to the Magpies should also help the players mentally as they bid to get their season up and running finally.

“We had a good win against Stockport at the back end of last season and I think that will help the players’ mindsets,” said Vermiglio, who watched his team lose 3-1 to Boreham Wood on Saturday and 2-0 at Harrogate on Tuesday.

“We beat them at home quite convincingly and in terms of preparation for the game, it’s a bit easy because the players are virtually the same.

“They’ve changed two players from the starting line-up they had last year so it’s a bit easy for our preparation knowing what system they will play. We know more about them than we will any other team we will come up against this season.

“There will be a bit of spice to the game, especially with the situation we find ourselves in.

“But what Stockport have done this season is brilliant and I’m really pleased for them.

“At the same time, it gives us belief because they have not made that many changes but they’re up there.

“I think it goes to show that we could quite easily be in their position.

“It has been tough and as times goes by, it gets even tougher.

“Realistically, we are nine games in – a quarter of the season has gone and we are in a relegation battle.

“That’s how I see it and I’ve told the lads we need to do what we can to get out of it.

“It’s tough for them mentally and physically, but if we lose faith we might as well throw in the towel now.

“We are not doing that at all because we definitely know we are good enough.”

Elsewhere, AFC Fylde have no game, while in the National League North, Southport travel to York City.