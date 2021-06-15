Chorley can excel at a higher level, says defender Lewis Baines

Chorley head into the forthcoming National League North season looking to build on their fantastic run to the FA Cup fourth round this year, by winning promotion back to the top flight of non-league football.

Having spent one fleeting campaign in the National League before they were demoted in 2020, Baines revealed everybody connected to the Magpies is desperate to get back there.

And he believes the club will be better equipped to cope at that level and then push on.

Lewis Baines scores against Peterborough in the FA Cup

“We need to take that next step of becoming an established National League club,” said Baines.

“We want to become a top-six side in the division above then you can move on.

“Your budget increases, you get better sponsorship deals, you can attract good players.

“We can get more fans through the gate as we get known more then all of a sudden you find yourselves established in the National League.

“It’s certainly not a bad league to be part of but then who knows what could happen after that?”

Chorley have bolstered their squad further by the acquisition of 20-year-old Nathan Okome.

The all-round midfielder began his footballing education at Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra before making his senior bow with Knutsford.

He’s since played in the North West Counties League for 1874 Northwich and Hanley Town, as well as training with the Barnsley Under-23s squad.

studying in Sheffield.