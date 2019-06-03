Chorley coach Andy Preece linked with Blackpool return

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is unsure whether first-team coach Andy Preece will be tempted to move to former club Blackpool.

The ex-Tangerines striker has been linked with the vacant assistant manager’s role at Bloomfield Road

But Vermilgio believes any offer would have be “something special” to tempt Preece away from Victory Park.

The 52-year-old served Blackpool as a player for three years from 1995-98 and scored 35 goals in 129 league games. Originally from Worcestershire, he joined the Seasiders from Crystal Palace and spent five years at Bury after leaving Pool.

Seasiders boss Terry McPhillips has a vacancy for a No.2 for the second time in three months following the departure of Tony Grant, who only replaced Gary Brabin in March.

Preece was a key member of Vermiglio’s management team, along with Jonathan Smith, as the Magpies clinched promotion to the National League last season.

One of the first moves Vermiglio made when he took over as manager last summer was to bring his old Northwich Victoria boss Preece into his coaching team.

But as the Magpies prepare for their return to the top tier of non-league, Vermiglio says ex-Bury, Worcester, Northwich, Airbus UK and Southport manager Preece has had approaches from teams in the Football League.

He said: “Andy Preece gets quite a bit of interest from League clubs. He’s had lots of approaches made from various teams, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s linked with Blackpool.

“We have a good relationship and if any league clubs ever wanted a conversation with Andy I would fully support it.

“But I do know he’s happier than ever in his football and he loves life at Chorley, so if he goes anywhere it would have to be something special.”