Chorley drawn away at Mansfield in FA Cup

Chorley will travel to Field Mill to take on Mansfield in the first round proper of the FA Cup

Jamie Vermiglio's men won through to this stage of the competition after beating National League North outfit Spennymoor Town 2-0 at Victory Park.

It is the third successive year that the Magpies have won through to the prestigious first round.

Last year they took League One outfit Doncaster Rovers to a replay after drawing 2-2 at Victory Park before bowing out.

The year before they led another League One side Fleetwood Town 1-0 at home before losing 2-1 courtesy of a late winner.

Tie will be played on the weekend of November 9 and 10, 2019

Full draw

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester United v Coventry City

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle

York City v Altrincham

Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh

Salford City v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Hayes and Yeading or Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham

Mansfield v Chorley

Dover v Southend

Tranmere v Wycombe Wanderers

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

Accrington Stanley v Crewe

Potter Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough

Chichester - bye