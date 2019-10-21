Chorley drawn away at Mansfield in FA Cup

Chorley will travel to Field Mill to take on Mansfield in the first round proper of the FA Cup
Jamie Vermiglio's men won through to this stage of the competition after beating National League North outfit Spennymoor Town 2-0 at Victory Park.
It is the third successive year that the Magpies have won through to the prestigious first round.
Last year they took League One outfit Doncaster Rovers to a replay after drawing 2-2 at Victory Park before bowing out.
The year before they led another League One side Fleetwood Town 1-0 at home before losing 2-1 courtesy of a late winner.
Tie will be played on the weekend of November 9 and 10, 2019
Full draw
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester United v Coventry City
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United
Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle
York City v Altrincham
Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay United
Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
Haringey or Yeovil v Hartlepool United
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh
Salford City v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Hayes and Yeading or Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham
Mansfield v Chorley
Dover v Southend
Tranmere v Wycombe Wanderers
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
Accrington Stanley v Crewe
Potter Bar or Barnet v Fleetwood Town
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead or Wealdstone v Rotherham
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough
Chichester - bye