Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio says it was a dream come true to see his side clinch promotion to the National League

Jamie Vermiglio says it was a dream come true as Chorley clinched promotion to the National League.

The Chorley boss will come back down to earth on Monday morning when the headteacher helps his Year Six pupils prepare for their SATs.

But before he got back to his day job the Chorley manager urged his players to enjoy that promotion feeling after his side beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties in front of 3,500 at Victory Park in the National League North play-off final.

Keeper Matty Urwin was the hero as he pulled off three stops to guide the Magpies through, after Alex Newby and Louis Almond had missed their spot-kicks.

Courtney Meppen-Walter, Josh O’Keefe, Marcus Carver and Elliot Newby scored Chorley’s penalties.

The Magpies looked to have won it in extra time when Scott Leather headed home in the 102nd minute.

But Glen Taylor levelled three minutes later. And Vermiglio spoke of his pride as his side, who missed out on the title by one point, followed Stockport in clinching promotion from the National League North.

He said: “I’m privileged to say that we deserved it.

“Credit to Spennymoor and Jason for the team they have put together. They are a really good side and they have been formidable.

“To win the way that we have means a lot.

“Our players were fantastic. When you have got Matty Urwin between the sticks on penalties it gives you confidence.

“Even when we missed one or two we knew Matty would save one or two. It is a great moment for me personally and for the people of Chorley who have stuck by us.

“From the two hundred that were watching us 15, 16 years ago when we first started playing to the 20 thousand it seemed like there was.

“A very proud moment for me. It really is about the boys. They have done this.

“It is not about me or the management team.

“There are a lot of hours and hard work gone on behind the scenes that you are not spending with your family, travelling the length and breadth of the country, staying up all hours watching videos, setting the alarm to prepare properly – anything that would give us that extra percent.

“Standing here with this trophy is something I have dreamed about all year.

“I have not got carried away when we have been top of the league, I did not get carried away when we scored a goal.

“But I’m going to get carried away with it the next couple of weeks and really enjoy it.

“The people of Chorley, the kitmen, the directors, the people who were washing the seats on Saturday – I hope they enjoy it.”

Vermiglio said he felt calm when it came to penalty kicks, given his belief in Urwin.

But he added when they missed the opening two again he needed management duo Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith to help him keep cool.

He said: “Honestly I felt really calm but I started to feel it when we started to miss.

“I felt Smudger and Preecey put their arms around me.

“I looked at Matty and he was full of belief.

“It was not a nice way for Spennymoor to lose a game but it is a good way to win it.

“I thought we’d done more than enough to find a way to win the game during the game. It did not pan out that way.

“We have made history. I need to savour the moment. I’ve told the boys to cherish it.

“Things like this do not happen all the time – winning the league or getting promoted.

“There are boys out there that never experience this. I want them to enjoy it.