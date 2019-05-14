Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio says prize is not just promotion but development of the club

Manager Jamie Vermiglio has steered the Magpies into the National League for the first time in 29 years but says the prize is not just promotion but the development of Chorley both on and off the field.

The Magpies beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties and Vermiglio was proud of all involved at the club.

VIDEO: CHORLEY FC BOSS JAMIE VERMIGLIO DELIGHTED TO CLINCH PROMOTION

Keeper Matty Urwin was the hero once again as he saved three penalties with Chorley triumphing after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Scott Leather’s 102nd minute header was cancelled out by Glen Taylor in the 105th minute.

And for Vermiglio, who arrived at Victory Park as a player in 2003, the reward is the development of the club.

When he started out, a few hundred were watching but 3,500 watched the Magpies beat Spennymoor to promotion.

And Vermiglio said: “To see how many there were here was brilliant. We have a great atmosphere at this club.

“I turn up early but even when I turn up there is something special about this place.

“Sixteen years ago I used to walk in and be the first one here and it was a cold environment to be in. Now I walk in and it is full of life. It has heart, soul.

“The kids are a big part of it walking around at the end and seeing all the kids the Under-12s, the Under-14s the development squad.

“It is a great achievement for me, the players and everyone involved in the club is brilliant.

“The supporters really got behind us and a big thank you to them. The last two months they have been incredible.”

Vermiglio was straight back to work in his role as a head teacher on Monday but manages to juggle his dual roles.

He said : “I have got a demanding job being a head teacher of a school but I have said it all along.

“It does sound cheesy. I’ve got a great senior leadership team, a great deputy head. At home I have got my wife and my family.

“Emotionally I have got a great team here from the players to the backroom staff. Jonathan Smith, Andy Preece... it is about everyone.”