Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio thrilled with Stockport County victory but stressed his side still have work ahead if they are to be crowned National League North champions

Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio was thrilled to see his side beat title rivals Stockport County 2-0 and return to the top of the National League North table but stressed the job is not complete yet.

A 15th minute header from captain Andy Teague and Marcus Carver's 60th minute strike saw the Magpies leapfrog County in the table.

Vermiglio joked he had to thank groundsman Ben Kay for putting a bobble in the six-yard box as Stockport forward Matty Warburton inexplicably fired over unmarked with an open goal at his mercy in the 46th minute.

But the pragmatic Chorley boss says the title is not won yet as they now face a trip to Spennymoor Town on Bank Holiday Monday and host Bradford Park Avenue next Saturday.

Vermiglio said: "We've still got two games to win.

"It was big obviously.

"It has been built up as a title decider.

We played it down as not and I don't think it is.

"We have two games to pick up some positive results.

"I'm positive and confident that we can do that but I know that Stockport will do the same.

I just think we managed the occasion really well.

"We have done quite a lot tactically.

"We spoke about their shape.

"We were beaten by them twice and they's scored six with us scoring none against them so we needed to do something.

"That we did.

"Credit to the lads, credit to us everything that could have gone for us did and everything that could have gone against us didn't.

"Credit to Ben Kay for putting the bobble on pitch to allow them to kick it over!

"It was an obvious goal scoring opportunity and Matty Warburton does not mean to miss those.

"It is just one of those things that happens in football.

"Credit to everyone involved.

"But all it is is three points, three points on the board and another clean sheet."

But despite playing down the magnitude of the win the Chorley boss did admit that the title race would have been over had Gannon's side won.

He said: "If Stockport had come here and picked up the three points it would have been done and dusted as far as I was concerned.

"If we'd have got a draw out of it, then there might have been something to play for but I expect them to pick up six points.

"There is a pressure on them to go and do that but the way they have played and their form they will pick up six points.

"It could have easily gone the other way.

"Right now I'm a happy man.

"We are top of the league, two points clear with two games to go.

It is there for us.

"We can see it.

"But there is a hell of a lot of work to do, a hell of a lot of organisation.

"The lads will be emotionally drained after Saturday.

"Obviously muscularly their body will need to be replenished with nutrients and all that

"But emotionally it takes a lot out of them.

"One thing I am very confident with is that we have got strong characters in there that will believe, look after themselves and we will roll our sleeves up and go put in another good performance at Spennymoor."