Chorley FC boss reveals why Josh Wilson joined Ashton United

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says Josh Wilson leaves with his best wishes after the striker joined Ashton United.

The 30-year-old made 84 appearances and scored 26 goals in two seasons for the Magpies.

He played a key role in Chorley’s National League North play-off success, and boss Vermiglio explained why the forward will be playing for the National League North side and not aiding Chorley’s quest in the National League next term.

Vermiglio says the departure is down to Wilson’s job at British Gas not enabling him to commit, and Ashton offering more than the Magpies to secure his services.

He said: “Josh was offered new terms for the upcoming season, but he has got a job that is difficult to commit to certain times of training.

“Last season he was late a few times and could not really always commit to getting there.

“I said this season we want commitment.

“He is a player that I admire, he has done really well but is in a position were he has been offered a very good deal.

“Better than what we could offer at a team in the division below.

“We wish him all the best.

“He has been great for us and we will keep in touch.”

Wilson is hoping for another promotion with Ashton.

He said: “The manager let me know he wants to win the league next year.

“I think it is something we are more than capable of next year.”

The Magpies have announced their first pre-season friendly.

They will host NPL Premier Division side FC United on Saturday July 27.