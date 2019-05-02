Chorley FC boss Vermiglio says his side will need to be at their best to beat National League North play-off opponents Altrincham as Phil Parkinson's men pip Blyth Spartans to Victory Park semi-final date

Chorley FC will host Altrincham in the semi-final of the National League North play-offs and Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio says the performance of Phil Parkinson's side in their penalty shoot-out eliminator victory over Blyth Spartans typifies why they are in the promotion mix.

Altrincham fought back from 2-1 down to level in injury time through Josh Hancock and take the tie to penalties.

And Hancock was the hero in the shoot-out as Altrincham booked a trip to Chorley on Sunday (3pm k.o)

Vermiglio was full of praise for his opposite number Altrincham boss Parkinson.

The Magpies beat their semi-final opponents 4-1 on their home turf in January but lost 5-3 at Parkinson's side last month.

Given those previous meetings and what he saw on Wednesday night the Magpies boss says the key will be containing them.

If they can do that he is confident his men can score the goals needed to send them en route to the final.

He said: "Altrincham are technically a very good team. They have excellent energy all over the pitch particularly going forward and in wide areas.

"On Wednesday against Blyth they’ve shown again why they’re up there. Credit must be given to Parky for what they’ve achieved this season.

"We will need to be at our best to beat them but we are confident in what we have. If we can contain then then I’m confident we can score goals."