Chorley FC chairman Ken Wright says the club are actively looking for new investment to deal with the financial pressures promotion to the National League will bring.

The club’s Victory Park base is owned by the council and Wright says finding a new sponsor for the stadium is at the top of their agenda.

Their current stadium deal with the Chorley Group is set to expire and Wright called on local businesses to get on board and be involved in their success.

But it is not just a new ground sponsor the club are looking for.

The club are also on the look out for a new main shirt sponsor ahead of the 2019/20 season after their successful two-year link-up with Cruise118.com also came to an end.

He stressed that new investment to the club is necessary.

Victory Park meets the ground grading requirements with no imminent plans for changes to the stadium.

The club are set to benefit from increased TV coverage, featuring on the BT Sport highlights show every week and with a minimum of two games set to be screened live.

But despite the increase in national coverage the club will still face increased financial pressures due to travelling commitments.

Speaking about whether the club will be able to cope with increased financial pressures, Wright said: “We are obviously looking for sponsorship and support like any football club.

“Transport one being a massive one with away travel.

“We are looking for a new ground sponsor and a shirt sponsor.

“There are plenty of opportunities for local business to come on board and enjoy the success that we have experienced that will benefit their businesses as well.

“We do need new investment at the football club to enable us to move forward.”

Though Wright is delighted to be in the National League and is looking forward to visiting some new grounds.

Last time Chorley featured in that division Wright was the manager in 1990.

Now Wright, who took over as chairman in 2003 and took on the ownership in 2017 with Graham Watkinson is relishing the return to the top flight on non-league.

He said: “It was a great crowd on Sunday and I think they all enjoyed the occasion.

“The support we got was brilliant. Spennymoor contributed to that.

“It was an excellent day, anyone who has not been to a non-league football ground yesterday was the one to come too and they will have enjoyed it.

“There are quite a number of ex-league clubs who are in the National League now.

“Hopefully we will benefit from that with the support they bring.

“From a personal point of view I am looking forward to going to some new places.”

Wright added: “We missed out on promotion for the last number of seasons which was massively disappointing but we managed it this season. I am looking forward to it.”