Chorley FC forward Marcus Carver reveals he did not know they had beaten Spennymoor Town on penalties until his team mates reacted

Chorley forward Marcus Carver revealed he did not realise the Magpies had won their penalty National League North play-off final shootout until he saw the reaction of his team-mates.

The 4-3 sudden-death victory over Spennymoor Town last Sunday will see the Magpies playing in non-league’s top flight next season.

But until he saw the other Chorley players sprinting towards heroic keeper Matty Urwin, it had not dawned on Carver that the Magpies had won.

Urwin’s save from Andrew Johnson sparked the celebrations.

Carver had taken the fifth penalty to make it 3-2 to the Magpies but after Adam Boyes netted Town’s fifth too it took the tie to sudden death. Elliot Newby scored Chorley’s but Johnson missed.

“To be honest I thought there was another penalty to be taken,” said Carver. “But that is just me!

“It was pure ecstasy. The lads had a little bit more energy than me to sprint down to Matty. Once again he has saved us.

“We did penalties in training and he was saving a few then.

“He has been a pro himself, he is experienced and he has got a long time in the game.

“He has been fantastic and an asset to the club.

Carver says it was a team effort and that after seeing Adam Blakeman fire the ball over in their shootout semi-final win, he altered his own tactics to take that pressurised fifth spot-kick.

He said: “I had to step up.

“I think if I had missed that penalty we would have lost.

“I said if I ever got a pressure penalty, it is going high, down the middle.

“After watching Blakeman’s last week, skyrocketing over the bar I just thought, hit the target and you have got a chance.

“The keeper was always going to move.

“Lucky for me it went in the net.”