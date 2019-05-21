Chorley FC striker Marcus Carver is thrilled by players’ top prize

Marcus Carver was delighted to be named the players’ player of the season at promoted Chorley’s awards night.

but he said any one of his team-mates could have lifted the trophy after the season the Magpies have had.

Carver’s 17 goals helped fire Chorley into the National League. And speaking after their 4-3 penalty shootout play-off final victory over Spennymoor Town, Carver was keen to stress that the personal accolades were really all about the team.

But the top scorer was not even expecting to take the players’ player prize.

He said: “To get voted by your players is great. I think it is one of the best trophies you can win if your players vote for you.

“But I think anyone could have won it.”

Midfielder Alex Newby won goal of the season for his effort against Nuneaton, while his twin 23-year-old Elliot lifted the young player of the year award.

Defender Courtney Meppen-Walter was crowned manager’s and supporters’ player of the year and skipper Andrew Teague was named club person of the season.

Commercial manager Josh Vosper was the first recipient of a new prize, the Rita Charnley award.

In addition to his award, Carver was pleased to achieve his own personal goalscoring target.

He said: “Every year I try and beat my previous total. I set a target of 17 and I ended up on 17.

“Last season I won the golden boot in our team.

“Every year is the same, I just want to win as many trophies as I can, on a personal level and for the club.”