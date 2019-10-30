Chorley FC Women smash in eight without reply in FA Cup tie

Chorley FC Women claimed a thumping 8-0 win in their Women’s FA Cup third qualifying round tie at Hartlepool on Sunday.

First-half conditions were difficult for the Magpies, with the sun in their eyes and against a strong wind.

Chorley’s main issue this season has been conceding early goals, but the back four did well to manage both the conditions and Hartlepool’s main threat, which appeared to be an early ball over the top.

The first 20 minutes saw Chorley with more possession, without creating many chances. The quality of the National League team started to show, as the midfield began to take a grip of the game.

Rebecca Kemp opened the scoring for Chorley when she broke down the right, cut inside and smashed the ball past the keeper.

Continued Magpies’ pressure saw a through-ball for Beth Donoghue, who comfortably placed the ball past the keeper to send Chorley in at half-time with a deserved 2-0 lead.

The visitors came out flying in the second half, and soon, Sophie Rotheram turned the ball home after a neat passage of play.

Chorley sensed blood and Hartlepool were struggling to cope with their front line,

Donoghue made a dangerous run down the right, beating her defender to the line to cross to Lisa Topping, who had a simple tap-in.

And Donoghue added a fifth shortly after.

Ellie Mills came off the bench with 20 minutes to go and scored her first hat-trick for the club as the game ended 8-0.

Chorley’s scheduled game on Sunday at home to Durham Cestria in the League Cup will have to be rearranged as Durham are in FA Cup action.