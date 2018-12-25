Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio’s aim for the New Year is simple: Win the National League North.

And he urged the fans: “Keep supporting us.”

Vermiglio’s side slipped from the top of the National League North after a 4-2 defeat to Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

It was just the Magpies second league defeat at home this season, with Vermiglio’s side now second to Bradford Park Avenue as they prepare for a Boxing Day trip to FC United.

And as 2019 beckons Vermiglio has just one aim for 2019: “To win the league.”

The aim for the new boss is clear, and as he celebrates six months as manager he had a short but sweet message for the fans: “Thanks for all the support so far and keep continuing to support us into the new year.”

Vermiglio took over the reins from Matt Jansen in June and the Magpies now enter the New Year as promotion contenders.

They failed in the play-offs in the last two seasons, but Vermiglio is eyeing that top automatic prize.

And with a week until 2019, Vermiglio is keen to get results at FC United on Boxing Day and Curzon Ashton on Saturday to climb back to the top of the table.

With games coming thick and fast the former Chorley player says that when the dust has settled on the hectic festive period is when they should know where they will finish come May, as they target a return to the National League for the first time in nearly three decades.

He said: “That league table on the second week of January gives you a real understanding of where you are going to finish.

“Anyone who goes on a winning streak now, or gets three or four wins together, can get right back up there in the mix.

“I’m not too disheartened by that.

“We have been top for the vast majority of the season and I intend us to push on now and do our best to get on a winning run.”

Due to Fleetwood Town loan star Matty Urwin’s hamstring injury, Danny Eccles made his first start in goal against Blyth.

But Vermiglio has brought in experienced support in that department with Urwin set to be out for a couple of weeks.

Vermiglio swooped for 36-year-old keeper Tony McMillan on a dual registration deal from NPL Premier Division promotion hopefuls Warrington Town.

And he goes straight into contention for the Boxing Day clash.

Vermiglio also gave a first start to new signing Lewis Baines on Saturday.

The Fleetwood Town defender made his debut after joining on a youth loan last week.

And Vermiglio was pleased with his start to life at Victory Park, especially his first half performance.

He said: “He did excellently for us on Saturday.

“He is a young lad with an experienced head on his shoulder and I thought he was outstanding for us in the opening 45 minutes on Saturday.

“In the second half he did quite well so I’m happy for him.”