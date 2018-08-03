Andy Preece steps into the dugout for Chorley’s first game

Andy Preece did not expect to be leading Chorley into their first game of the season but says boss Jamie Vermiglio will still be pulling the strings from the Mediterranean.

Vermiglio took over from Matt Jansen just before pre-season started but due to that quickfire promotion the new boss will now miss the National League North opener.

Both Vermiglio and his assistant Jonathan Smith booked holidays prior to Jansen’s exit but now the other man in their coaching trio Preece – who joined last month – will lead the men at Victory Park when York City visit on Saturday.

But though he will be on holiday, Preece says Vermiglio will still have the final say on selection.

He said: “Obviously they booked their holidays before Matty left. I’ve been left in charge to look after things. We will be talking together and keeping in contact.

“We will talk about York City, get together somehow and decide the team.

“But it will be Jamie who makes the decision on the team.”

And Preece, who took charge for the Magpies’ final pre-season fixture, a 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood, says despite the result that good performance is key for momentum going into the first game.

Josh Wilson scored their goal and Preece says they have a selection headache.

He said: “I thought Josh and everyone was superb on Monday so it is going to be very difficult to pick an XI for the first game. We needed a performance like that.

“In the friendly games with Morecambe and Tranmere we had good spells but I think we needed that performance to go into the new season with.”