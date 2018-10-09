Barrow FA Cup tie will test Magpies credentials, says Chorley coach Andy Preece

Chorley coach Andy Preece is relishing pitting their wits against National League side Barrow as they target reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup.

After dispatching Peterborough Sports 3-0 on Saturday, National League North leaders Chorley landed a home clash with Barrow in the fourth qualifying round.

That tie will take place on Saturday, October 20, with the Magpies set to travel to AFC Telford in the league this weekend.

And Preece is relishing the test against a National League side: “It will be a good test for us the way we have been going, against a good National League side.

“To have a home tie is a boost too - hopefully we will have a big crowd.”

Chorley’s run of 13 unbeaten has already put them on the map this term.

But Preece says a cup run can increase their profile and boost the bank balance - last term the Magpies’ first round clash with League One side Fleetwood was picked for TV.

He said: “It is good to put the club on the map and financially.

“If we can get through to the first round then there is the chance of a League One or Two team and the potential of TV.

“A cup run is always good for a club and helps financially.

“Right now we have momentum and the key is keeping this run going.”

And Preece says Alex Newby and Wes Fletcher are injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Telford.

He said: “Alex is struggling and Wes’ ankle is bothering him. We have a few niggles, hopefully they will clear up by Saturday.”