CALLED OFF: Weekend freeze sees Chorley FC postpone Saturday afternoon's match

Chorley FC has called off its weekend fixture as a result of the adverse weather conditions that have hit Lancashire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fixture, against Kidderminster Harriers FC, was set to kick off at 3pm on Saturday (December 9).

But after an inspection of the pitch and terraces, the game was called off at around 9:30am.

Taking to Twitter, a club spokesman wrote: "After the overnight deep freeze and early morning snowfall we’ll be having a pitch inspection at 9:30am ahead of our game against."

This was followed by: "Today's game has been postponed due to a frozen pitch and snow covering the terraces and surrounding area."

Kidderminster Harries wrote: "Today’s game at Chorley has been postponed due to the weather. We’ll bring you news of a new date once it’s agreed."

The grass is greener for Preston North End fans travelling to PNE's away fixture at Burton Albion, with their fixture looking set to go ahead.