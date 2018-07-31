Captain Andrew Teague is hoping Chorley can hit the ground running

Chorley skipper Andy Teague is eager to hit the ground running and send a message that the Magpies are going for promotion.

The Magpies have lost in the National League North play-offs in the last two seasons.

And now, with a new but familiar face at the helm in Jamie Vermiglio, the target for the 2018/19 term is to go one better and end a near three-decade hiatus from the top tier of non-league.

Vermiglio stepped up from assistant to manager after the exit of Matt Jansen earlier in the summer.

But it will be his coaches Andy Preece and Jonathan Smith taking the place in the dugout as Vermiglio is set to miss the August 4 opener against York City at Victory Park.

And for skipper Teague, 32, it is a tantalising opening fixture: “It is a great game, you always want your first game at home and to get York is even better.

“We’ve been building up towards that game and we have got to go out and win it and start the season well.

“It is all about trying to get into the National League.

“It is a long season and we have got to go out, start bright and get some momentum.”

Teague knows it will be another tough season but says the addition of players like Wes Fletcher, Louis Almond, Alex Newby’s twin Elliot and returning Magpie Josh Hine will help their cause: “It is going to be a hard league, but we believe in our squad.

“We have kept the majority of last season’s team and added an attacking threat, so hopefully it will be a good season. There is competition for places which is helpful for the squad, and I cannot wait to get out there now on August 4.”