Chorley 1, Fleetwood 2

Chorley suffered FA Cup heartache after 10-man Fleetwood Town snatched victory in stoppage time to send them spinning out of the competition.

Jack Sowerby's deft flick past the Magpies 19-year-old debutant goalkeeper Oliver Byrne in the first minute of stoppage time was enough to give the League One outfit victory over their brave non-league opponents 2-1.

Devante Cole equalises

It had all looked so promising for the Magpies after Marcus Carver had taken advantage of a defensive slip-up to give Chorley a shock 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

However, despite being reduced to 10 men, the visitors squared the match up when Devante Cole - son of former Manchester United striker Andy - headed home eight minutes later

The match appeared to be heading for a draw and a replay at Highbury until Sowerby's late intervention after a superb defence-splitting pass from George Glendon.

The Cod Army will now go forward to the second round where they will meet another non-league outfit in the shape of Hereford at home.

The Magpies began the match well against their higher-league opponents.

They looked the more threatening during the opening half hour, although clear cut chances were few and far between.

The first shot of the match arrived on 22 minutes for the home side, but Josh Wilson speculative long-range effort was well wide of the target.

Adam Blakeman almost caught visiting goalkeeper Alex cairns when his searching left-footed free-kick from the right evaded everybody in the box, but the Fleetwood keeper dived across his goal to collect.

Having offered very little in attack, Fleetwood then looked like they had scored in their first real foray into the home side's penalty box in the 33rd minute.

Ash Hunters 's left-wing centre was bundled home at the near post by Devante Cole, but the Fleetwood Town striker was flagged for offside.

The visitors put the Chorley goal under a spell of pressure late in the half. Hunter's centre from the right-hand edge of the box was deflected over the bar.

And from the resulting corner, Amarii Bell's cross from the left was headed clear by Stephen Jordan inside the six-yard box under pressure from Nathan Pond.

Fleetwood began the second half in the ascendancy, although Aiden O'Neill's header from Lewie Coyle's right-wing cross was well wide of the mark in the 49th minute.

The Cod Army then had two great opportunities in close proximity 10 minutes into the second half.

Byrne was forced into a smart diving save after Hunter's rasping drive from the edge of the area, and then O'Neill fired over after breaking free into the box.

The visitors were made to pay for those missed chances as Chorley took the lead a minute before the hour-mark.

A mix-up at the back saw Ashley Eastham's attempted clearance cannon off Pond.

The ball fell to Jason Walker who released Marcus carver clear. The Magpies' striker composed himself before lifting the ball over the on-rushing Cairns in the Fleetwood goal.

It almost got better for the non-league outfit when Walker's volley from the edge of the area just cleared the crossbar.

Town's task was made all the more harder on 69 minutes when Coyle was rightfully red carded for a horrendous tackle on Cottrell.

Despite being down to 10 men, Fleetwood kept on pressing and they got their reward on 77 minutes.

Substitute Wes Burns' cross from the right was met by Devante Cole, who looped a header into the corner of the net.

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague then looped a header over while Burns fired over at the other end after a goalmouth scramble.

The Magpies looked to have done enough to earn a replay but they were to be denied at the death by Sowerby's exquisite finish.

Chorley: Oliver Byrne, Matt Challoner, Adam Blakeman, Andy Teague, Scott Leather, Stephen Jordan, Josh O'Keefe, Josh Wilson, Marcus Carver (Jordan Darr), Jason Walker, Jake Cottrell.

Subs not used: Kieran Charnock, Will Beesley, Paul Jarvis, Waqas Azam, Adam Anson, Ian Black.

Fleetwood: Alex Cairns, Lewis Coyle, Amarii Bell, Aiden O'Neill (Wes Burns), Ashley Eastham, Nathan Pond (Jody Hirula), Kyle Dempsey, Cian Bolger, George Glendon, Ashley Hunter (Jack Sowerby), Devante Cole.

Subs not used: Chris Neal, Harvey Rogers, Marcus Schwabl, Harrison Biggins.