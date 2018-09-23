Chorley 3, Leek Town 0

A devastating seven-minute spell of attacking football midway through the first half took Chorley into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Missing four first-choice players, the Magpies made light of what promised to be a tricky task and simply carried too many guns for a Leek Town who had opened brightly but failed to capitalise on two early shooting chances.

Clever approach work down the right culminated in Elliot Newby sliding a low ball across the face of goal to leave Marcus Carver with a 24th-minute tap-in.

Two minutes later, Carver was brought down inside the box and Adam Blakeman stepped up to score easily from the spot.

Leek were unlucky not to halve the deficit soon afterwards when Lewis Short – on loan from Chorley – struck a cracking cross-shot which rebounded from the far post with deputy keeper Danny Eccles well beaten.

Moments later, the Magpies went three up. Glorious one-touch passing down the left channel between Blakeman and Stephen Jordan released the latter to the by-line and he measured a pinpoint chip across goal onto the head of Dale Whitham who netted unopposed from five yards.

Carver then had a powerful low drive well saved before Charlie Walford was only just too high with a 35-yards’snap-shot in a rare Leek counter.

The second half, unfortunately for the goal-hungry Chorley fans, was a total anti-climax. The Magpies after making a couple of substitutions including target-man Carver at the interval, lost their attacking momentum.

This allowed Leek much greater possession, but despite some neat passing the visitors struggled to carve out a clear shooting chance, apart from a stinging drive from substitute Will Reeves which Eccles parried to safety.

Likewise, Danny Roberts in the Leek goal was called upon to make only one serious save, diving to hold a 20-yards’ drive from new signing substitute Jordan Lussey who let fly from just outside the box.

From an entertainment standpoint, Jamie Vermiglio’s reshuffled side had completed the business too early but the Chorley boss was not complaining after seeing his team readily secure the £9,000 prize money on offer to second round winners.

CHORLEY: Eccles, Challoner, Blakeman (Lussey,61), Teague, Anson, Jordan, Cottrell, Whitham, Carver (Fletcher,45), Wilson, E. Newby (Meppen-Walter.70). Unused subs, Leather, Almond, O’Keefe.

Attendance: 746.

