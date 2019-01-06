Chorley are held but extend their lead at the top

Hereford 1 Chorley 1

A goal in the sixth minute of added time denied Chorley victory after a dour struggle with a Bulls’ side whose gutsy display deserved its reward.

Nevertheless, the timing of the late, late equaliser was tough on the Magpies after the referee had signalled just four minutes of additional time.

The visitors’ cause, moreover, was not helped by the dismissal of substitute Louis Almond eight minutes from time following an off-the-ball incident.

Chorley started brightly but Hereford gradually came more into the game, though neither side seriously worked the opposing goalkeeper at any stage in the match.

The hosts adopted the tactic of pumping a succession of crosses into the box which kept the league leaders’ defence on its toes.

But shots on- target required only routine saves by Matt Urwin.

At the other end, Marcus Carver tested Matt Yates early on and the keeper also had to turn over a shot-cum-centre from Josh Wilson before the break.

Chorley improved on the resumption and Carver was just wide with a quickly-taken shot on the turn before the Magpies went ahead on 59 minutes.

Following a long throw-in, the ball reached Josh O’Keefe and he steadied himself before driving a powerful shot into the top corner of the net.

Hereford pushed men forward at every opportunity in their bid for an equaliser but Chorley looked to have seen the game out as the added minutes stretched to five.

But with virtually the last kick of the match Josh Gowling rescued a point for the Bulls with a superbly-struck shot which flew into the top corner.

Defeat for Bradford Park Avenue at Stockport enabled the Magpies to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points and manager Jamie Vermiglio was not too disappointed afterwards.

He said: “It was probably a fair result overall.

“We battled really well but Hereford are maybe in a false position and put us under sustained pressure in going for the equaliser.

“Fair play to him, the lad has scored an absolute ‘worldie’ of a goal right at the end.

“But it’s a good point for us away from home and we’ll set up now for two home games and be ready to go again for the three points.”

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Baines, Meppen-Walter, A. Newby (Cottrell 76), O’Keefe, Carver (Hooper 90), Wilson (Almond 73), E Newby. Subs (not used): Leather, Eccles.

Attendance: 2,168.