Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is really just a fan deep down

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says if he was not managing the Magpies in their FA Cup first-round clash with Doncaster on Sunday, he would be cheering them on from the terraces.

As he prepares to take charge of his first FA Cup tie, Vermiglio says he would not have gone into management anywhere other than Chorley.

The ex-Magpies player stepped up from his assistant role to take over the reins from Matt Jansen in the summer.

Vermiglio says the idea of going into coaching or management only developed over time after seeing the work that former bosses Garry Flitcroft and Jansen did.

Flitcroft guided Chorley to two promotions, while Jansen steered Chorley to the FA Cup first round for the first time in 27 years last season. Now as they prepare to host League One side Doncaster Rovers, Vermiglio aims to get Chorley to the second round of the cup for the first time since 1990.

He said: “It is no secret the love that I have got for the club.

“If I was at a different club I don’t think that the pathway to being manager would be there or the relationships.

“Ken Wright (chairman), Graham Watkinson (secretary) and people who have been around the club have recognised something in me.

“I think if I was somewhere else that might not have happened.

“But when I saw the successes of Garry Flitcroft and then Janny has come in and given it a good go.

“I don’t know if I’d enjoy managing at another club – I just love the club.

“If I was not the manager, I’d probably be on the terraces with a big drum.”