Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio proud of his players, but slightly disappointed his men could not hold on for a famous win over Doncaster

Chorley boss jamie Vermiglio had mixed emotions after his team earned a 2-2 draw Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup first round at Victory Park

The Magpies were just 12 minutes, plus, stoppage time, from dumping the League One outfit out of the competition after goals from Josh O'Keefe and Courtney Meppen-Walter had given them a 2-1 lead.

However, an absolute worldly of a strike from James Coppinger in the 78th minute rescued Rovers and the two team will have to do it all again in a replay at the Keepmoat Stadium in just over a week's time.

Vermiglio admitted he was thrilled by his team's performance against a team several levels above them in the football pyramid, but there was also disappointment that his men had just missed out on recording a famous victory.

"I have a horrible feeling in my stomach thinking if we could have just held on a little bit