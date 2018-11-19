Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says ‘pathetic’ FA Cup rule needs reviewing ahead of Doncaster Rovers first round replay

Frustrated Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has called for a review into the ‘pathetic’ yellow card rule that will see two of his key players miss Tuesday night’s FA Cup first round replay at Doncaster Rovers.

Vermiglio’s side faced three qualifying rounds before reaching the first round and drawing 2-2 with League One side Rovers at Victory Park.

But now as his side head to the Keepmoat Stadium they will do so without four key players.

Kieran Glynn has been recalled by parent side Salford City, with Matt Challoner suspended.

Challoner was sent off for a bad challenge on Rovers’ two-goal hero Herbie Kane.

Vermiglio says the Glynn recall is understandable, due to the National League side’s injury issues, and has no qualms about Challoner’s suspension.

Though Vermiglio feels his side are at an unfair disadvantage, given two of his players who picked up yellow cards in that Victory Park clash striker Marcus Carver and midfielder Elliot Newby will now miss the replay.

The duo picked up yellows in the fourth round qualifying win over Barrow and due to a new rule for the 2018/19 season just two bookings in the Cup will see a player miss the next game.

And Vermiglio believes the rule needs changing to avoid hampering non-league side’s who have already played more games than the Football League sides who enter in the first round.

He said: “It is difficult for non-league teams when you have played more games in the cup. They have had one game in, and we have had four, so we have had more opportunity to pick up the yellows. Now we are missing key players.

“Chally was sent off, which is fair enough, but Marcus Carver and Elliot Newby will miss one of the biggest games of their career because of a pathetic rule. These are all players that would be involved.

“We are down four players and all of those started the last game. We were already up against it but now we are up against it more.

“That (yellow card) rule needs looking at.”

But despite missing those players Vermiglio says his side head to the Keepmoat Stadium full of confidence having dispatched title rivals Kidderminster Harriers 4-0 at the weekend.

Vermiglio’s men ended a run of three straight league defeats and remain one point behind leaders Bradford Park Avenue with two games in hand.

Vermiglio made changes at Aggborough bringing two-goal hero Josh Wilson, midfielder Jake Cottrell and defender Stevie Jordan into the starting line-up.

And with Alex Newby also chomping at the bit Vermiglio is confident his side can cause Grant McCann’s League One side problems tomorrow night.

He said: “I’m still confident we have a good enough side to go there and give them some problems.

“Those players who have already come in and Alex Newby who has been waiting for his chance.

“There are a few players who have an opportunity and it is up to them to take it.”