Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio takes the positives from Saturday’s draw at Telford despite conceding late equaliser

Chorley take a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions into Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at home to National League outfit Barrow.

And while boss Jamie Vermiglio admits AFC Telford’s injury time leveller on Saturday was a kick in the teeth for the National League North leaders, he will take the positives into a big test against the Bluebirds.

Chorley were on target for a 10th win in their opening 12 league games after Josh Wilson’s 83rd-minute header at New Bucks Head.

But Henry Cowans – son of Gordon – equalised in the fourth minute of time added on.

That saw the Magpies’ lead reduced to five points, and Vermiglio accepted: “It feels like a defeat – we’d just worked a really good goal, and they didn’t really look like causing us too many problems, although they put a lot of pressure on us in the last 20 minutes.

“They were going for it, we were trying to hang onto something, so credit to them for their resilience and keeping going. But we’re absolutely gutted with how the goal has come, we probably could have slowed down the game a little more.

“We’ve got an honest bunch, all trying to get themselves in the way of the ball, but if we’d have kept our shape a little better, we probably could have cleared it. We probably could have done better.

“But we’ve gone 14 games unbeaten now, and we take the positives from it.”

Admission to Saturday’s FA Cup tie is pay on the gate, with normal league prices (£12 adults, £9 over-60s/NHS/first responders/armed services, £7 students, £5 12-16s and free accompanied under 12s).