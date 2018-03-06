Chorley boss Jansen keen for March momentum

Chorley boss Matt Jansen hopes the postponements caused by the Beast from the East can benefit his side, as he targets a momentous March to fire them into the play-offs.

The Magpies boss admits the recent cancellations of their league matches with Spennymoor and Stockport, and LFA Challenge Trophy semi-final with Lancaster, were not ideal.

But Jansen says back-to-back games can help them build the momentum required to get them over the line, as they prepare for the first of a six-game March at Leamington.

Jansen said: “There is a bit of a fixture pile-up for the rest of March, but that can be beneficial at times.

“The momentum you can build from a long list of back-to-back matches can prove to be make or break, and I’m hopeful we can keep up the unbeaten run we’ve been on since the end of January and push for a place in the play-offs come the end of April.

“This week we have had to settle for intense but rewarding training sessions.

“It’s not easy when you’re expecting to be playing in pivotal matches to hear they’ve been postponed, but that’s football.”

And Jansen thanked the fans and volunteers for their help to try and get their recent fixtures on.

He said: “I’ve got to thank every single one of the volunteers who have made their way to Victory Park over the past few weeks, with their shovels and spades, in an effort to get the matches on.

“That is a prime example of the community and family spirit we all share at this great club, and myself and all the players really appreciate your efforts.”