Chorley boss Matt Jansen backs Nick Haughton for Football League return

Matt Jansen says departing loan star Nick Haughton can still make a career for himself in the Football League despite leaving Fleetwood Town.

Haughton joined Chorley’s National League North rivals Salford City on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell with the Magpies from Town.

He was called back from his season-long loan at Victory Park by League One side Fleetwood earlier this week and joined Salford on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday.

He scored his 13th goal of the season in what turned out to be his last game for Chorley, the 2-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

And though he admits it is a massive blow to lose Haughton, 23, Chorley boss Jansen has tipped the youngster to find his way back to the Football League one day. Jansen said: “We would have loved to have kept him for the whole season but it was not to be.

“Unfortunately we cannot compete in the transfer window with the budgets of teams like Salford but there are no hard feelings.

“Given his form for us it was inevitable that he would attract interest in this window. I’m just surprised it was a team in our division and that he was not picked up by a League team.

“But he has that little bit of magic and he is talented, I can see him eventually making his way back up to the Football League. We wish him all the best – we’re sad to see him go.”

Now Chorley prepare for another tough away trip to Darlington without Haughton and the suspended Matt Challoner. The defender was sent off in the Magpies’ 0-0 draw with Kidderminster, along with assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio.