Chorley boss Vermiglio: FA Cup and FA Trophy exits could be a blessing

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio sees their cup exits as a blessing in disguise as it gives his wounded soldiers a rest.

Both skipper Andy Teague and defender Courtney Meppen-Walter came off in the 3-0 FA Trophy defeat at Stockport County on Saturday.

Stephen Jordan, Scott Leather and Elliot Newby have also been carrying knocks, and Vermiglio is pleased not to have the extra cup games to stretch his already small squad.

And as his promotion-chasing Magpies host Boston on Saturday, he is hoping to keep up their challenge.

The Magpies are one point behind leaders Bradford Park Avenue with two games in hand.

And now the Chorley chief wants to get back to the summit and build on their last league game, the 4-0 win at Kidderminster, as they bid to forget the 7-0 defeat in the FA Cup at Doncaster Rovers, and subsequent FA Trophy exit.

He said: “We are concentrating on the league now.

“Our main focus is the league.

“We have a small squad and we have had injuries.

“Now that we do not have that pressure on the squad, knowing we have no replays and cup games, we can focus on the task in hand.

“We have five or six players that are playing with little knocks or have been a bit stiff.

“It is football and the games come thick and fast.”

Meanwhile, Chorley’s on-loan keeper Matty Urwin caught the eye in the 2-2 first round draw with Doncaster.

The former Blackburn youngster is on a season-long loan from Fleetwood Town and Vermiglio is hopeful he won’t be recalled in January, when Town have the option.