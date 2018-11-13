Chorley boss Vermiglio: FA Cup run can aid our National League North promotion bid

If Chorley win their FA Cup replay at Doncaster Rovers next Tuesday they will secure a second round clash with either League Two side Mansfield Town or League One club Charlton.

Like Chorley the duo drew their first round clash and face a replay next week.

And Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio sees a good cup run as a way to emotionally, mentally and financially tee them up towards their main goal: promotion.

The Magpies held League One Doncaster to a 2-2 draw in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday in front of a bumper 3,000 strong crowd at Victory Park.

They now face a trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to attempt to clinch a place in the second round for the first time since 1990.

Vermiglio was pleased to see a packed ground, but after seeing Bradford Park Avenue take over at the top of the National League table, the Chorley boss stressed his focus is now on Saturday’s clash at Kidderminster and promotion to the National League.

He said: “To look around and see the local Chorley people here savouring the moment has been wonderful.

“I tell the story now and again, one of my first games for the club playing at Rossendale in front of a 100 supporters.

“Now we are here in front of 3,000. The club is moving in the right direction at the moment. We are very stable.

“We probably plateaued over the last few years despite getting to the play-offs.

“We want to get to that extra yard and try and get that promotion.

“A good cup run will prepare us emotionally and mentally but also financially.

“To non-league clubs you cannot help but thinking of the finance.”

And Vermiglio believes Doncaster are the best side his team has faced in the last couple of years and hopes his 10-man Magpies proved they are a footballing side.

He said: “Credit to them, they are a very good side, probably the best side we have played over the last six or seven years.

“But we are a good footballing side.

“We have had a bit of a reputation over the years of being big, dominant, a bit of a snotty type of team.

“People new to the team on Sunday will have seen we can put the ball on the ground, move it around a bit and play some decent patterns.”