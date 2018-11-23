Chorley boss Vermiglio: Focus is promotion but no reason why we cannot challenge for FA Trophy

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio sees the FA Trophy as a competition his side can win as they face Stockport County this weekend.

The Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup with a 7-0 first round replay defeat at Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

Vermiglio wants that game to be put to bed quickly as his second-placed National League North side focus on a cup he feels they have a chance of winning - the FA Trophy.

Saturday's third round qualifying round opponents Stockport are one of only three teams that have beaten the Magpies in the league this term.

Jim Gannon's side the only team other than Doncaster to have put more than two goals past Chorley's defence, winning 3-0 in October.

And Vermiglio wants his side to bounce back at Edgeley Park.



He said: "I think we will put this game to bed quite quickly.

"Just like you do some of the other results that go for you or against you.

"We've had a great run, I'm really proud of everyone.

"Let's just push this aside and move on to the main aim of the season: promotion.

"The emphasis from pre-season was that we are going to give it a good go.

"We want everyone switched on with a winning mentality.

"Everyone looks after each other, sticks with the squad and listens to what we are trying to do.

"They have been awesome this season.

"We just need to concentrate on the league and push on.

"We have a big game on Saturday, the FA Trophy is a competition that we have an opportunity to win just as all clubs do at this level.

"It is more of a realistic one and there is prize money with that one too.

"We just want to win every game to gain confidence and momentum."

Vermiglio took over as manager in the summer and that Doncaster game was his heaviest defeat as Chorely boss.

And the new manager says it is a lesson for him and his players.

But after hailing the fans for their constant support throughout the game he also pointed to the reaction of his players.

The Magpies chief says there was no finger pointing or falling out in the dressing room after the game - testament to the spirit at the club right now as they head to Stockport.

He said: "It is a learning curve.

"A lot of the players had never played in a game like that when you go down two, three, four in fifteen minutes.

"I will learn from that.

"The lads and the support all the boys are in it together.

"You can easily fall out.

"You can easily point fingers, fall out with each other but we have not,

"The bigger picture is this league."