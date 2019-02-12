Chorley boss Vermiglio hails Alex Newby's attitude as in-form midfielder became the latest Magpie to hit double figures

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio praised the attitude of in-form midfielder Alex Newby after he became the latest Magpie to hit double figures.

Newby made it 11 for the term at Southport on Saturday but his hat-trick could not stop the National League North leaders losing 5-3.

The signing from Clitheroe has scored in each of Chorley’s last four games going into tonight’s Victory Park clash with Brackley. He has netted seven times as the Magpies beat Altrincham, Guiseley and York City and lost at Haig Avenue.

And Vermiglio praised the player’s work ethic off the pitch and his desire to get better on it, as he explained why Newby is hitting form.

He said: “Alex started the season on fire. Unfortunately he picked up a niggling injury that he probably carried for a few months but he is finding form again now.

“He looks after himself. He doesn’t just do it with training on Tuesday, Thursdays and the game – he is in the gym regularly.

“Speaking to him about his performances, he always wants to analyse them and do better.

“He has got a fantastic attitude and he deserves his goals.

“It is just a shame for him that it was on the back of conceding five. In that game we needed someone to try and take the game by the scruff of the neck and he certainly tried to do that.”

Now Vermiglio wants his side to be more defensively astute going into the final 14 games of the term.

He said: “Even over the last 10 games we have not been keeping enough clean sheets.

“At Southport we conceded some sloppy goals and we need to get back on it .”