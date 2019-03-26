Chorley boss Vermiglio keen to recruit as his National League North leaders prepare for the final six games of the season

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is looking to bolster his squad this week but stressed not anyone can join his history-chasing National League North leaders.

Vermilgio’s men extended their new record at this level as they made it 22 league wins by beating Leamington 3-0 on Saturday.

That saw the Magpies move seven points clear of second-placed Stockport County.

Chorley have six games to complete their title quest and Vermiglio is looking to recruit before they head to Chester.

But he will not just bring anyone in as he says any potential signing has to have the right character and add to the squad.

He said: “I think going into the back end of the season with Thursday as the deadline, all teams would be foolish not to think about if they have enough.

“With injuries and suspensions you could miss some crucial players in those last six games. We are only carrying 17 players.

“We’ve got a few of the younger lads signed on as a bit of insurance but I have been looking for the last couple of weeks to see if there is someone out there. But it needs to be someone who can come and add to the squad – the right person, the right character.

“It is difficult to come in and add to the squad who is the right character. It is difficult to come in at this stage in the season.

“I’m speaking to a couple of people this week. If it feels like it is right we will do something – the board have backed me on that.”

With Alex Newby still facing two games out due to his three-match ban for a red card at Boston United Vermilgio is keen to add to his attack.

He added that midfielder Dale Whitham could also return from his loan spell at FC United.

He said: “It is attacking wise – we have more than enough cover defensively.

“It is midfield and up top where I would worry if we got an injury.

“We also have Dale Whitham to come back in. He played again after injury and that is another possibility for us if we can get the group together for the last push.”

But Vermilgio stressed he is not expecting any exits with all of his squad committed to helping Chorley’s mission to reach the top tier of non-league for the first time in nearly three decades.

He said:“We have had interest as the season has gone on from different parties but the lads have all maintained that, with the strong position we are in, they do not want to lose this opportunity in their careers.

“They want to make history for Chorley.

“This would be one of the biggest things the club has done to get back to the top tier of non-league – especially with the teams we are up against. They all want to be a part of it.”