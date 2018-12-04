Chorley boss Vermiglio: No questions for our defence

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is eyeing a return to maximum points at Leamington this weekend as he stressed there are no questions about his defence.

His second-placed Magpies side have the meanest defence in the National League North, conceding just 12 goals this term.

But after shipping 10 in their cup exits to League One side Doncaster Rovers in the 7-0 FA Cup defeat and 3-0 FA Trophy loss to Stockport, they were back in league action.

Vermiglio accepts outsiders may have raised questions about his defence, but after the 1-1 draw at home to Boston United on Saturday, he said: “I would have preferred a clean sheet but I think people who don’t know the squad, the team or what we are about, from the outside looking in, there would have been question marks raised about our defence. Are we good enough or what not?

“But we know what we have got.

“We have got a good, consistently settled side and I’m sure we will start picking up maximum points again in due course.”

Vermiglio was unhappy not to treat the Victory Park faithful to another three points on the weekend, Louis Almond producing a second half equaliser.

But the Chorley boss was pleased on the whole: “I’m happy overall.

“Boston did well, they have added a few more players to the squad.

“They are a good side.

“It took us a while to adjust to get into the game.

“After we adjusted I felt we looked the stronger team throughout and that we could of easily gone on to win it.

“I don’t think it would have been a surprise if we had won it.

“We had a few decent opportunities and missed a couple of chances.”