Chorley boss Vermiglio not fazed by form of title rivals Stockport County and Spennymoor Town as he says if Magpies keep winning they will win the National League North

Jamie Vermiglio is not fazed by the form of title rivals Stockport County and Spennymoor Town and knows that if his Chorley side keep winning their games they will win the National League North.

County and Town’s FA Trophy exploits saw Vermiglio’s side remain four points clear at the top of the table despite the postponement of their game against Nuneaton Borough.

Stockport beat Harrogate to clinch a place in the quarter-finals while Spennymoor’s third round clash with one of the promotion-chasing pack AFC Telford also fell victim to the elements.

They will have games in hand for the run-in but Vermiglio knows the title race is in Chorley’s hands as they bid to build on a seven-game unbeaten run at Southport on Saturday.

He said: “A few of the clubs that are up and around the top are doing well in the FA Trophy.

“Spennymoor, Blyth Spartans, Telford so it is fantastic for them.

“Stockport beat Harrogate at the weekend and are through to the quarter-finals which is a great achievement for them.

“But on the down side for them there is a chance they will have to play additional games which might or might not take its toll.

“They are on a good run at this moment in time, they are certainly going to be pushing as well as Spennymoor.

“But we will just focus on ourselves.

“If we win our games, we win the league, it’s as simple as that.”

Vermiglio was left frustrated by the cancellation of the Nuneaton clash as he praised the role of groundsman Ben Kay and the volunteers who tried in vain to ensure Saturday’s clash took place.

He said: “It was frustrating especially when you have the likes of Ben Kay our groundsman and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to try and get it on.

“Clearing snow, putting covers on, taking them off it is not something that takes five minutes.

“There is a lot of man power invested in that.

“Unfortunately it was not meant to be.

“You look around though and there were games postponed in leagues above so it was not through a lack of trying.”

It was not a completely free weekend for the Magpies as Vermiglio’s men trained and used the time for team bonding.

He said: “We trained for a couple of hours.

“It was difficult to get a pitch but we managed to do some fitness work, lots of games, lots of fun and the lads did something together afterwards.

“We made the most of it.”