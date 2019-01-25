Chorley boss Vermiglio says Blakeman substitution a precaution as Magpies prepare for York City clash

He was brought off on Saturday after hitting double figure for the season, but Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says the substitution of Adam Blakeman was a precautionary move.

Full back Blakeman started the term on fire.

But he has been on the nine goal mark since netting twice in the FA Cup win at Peterborough Sports at the start of October.

He broke that drought with the second in the 3-0 win over Guiseley on Saturday, with the table topping Magpies currently four points ahead of second-placed Stockport County.

And Vermiglio is preparing for the trip to York City with the full back in mind.

He said: “As far as I am aware that was just precautionary. He just tightened up a little bit and that was at half-time.

“He was okay to play on and we said we’d give him five minutes.

“Just before he scored, the ball went out of play, we were about to take him off.

“For the goal, he took the ball 20, 30 yards and did not seem to have any problems when he struck it.

“I don’t think there are any real issues.”

Blakeman was not the only Chorley player to hit double figures as Josh Wilson joined the full back and forward Carver on 10 goals for the term.

Wilson’s have all been in the league and Vermiglio is pleased to see both hitting that mark: “Blakey scored quite a lot in the first 10-15 games.

“The only thing his performances of late have missed are a goal so it is great to give his confidence a further boost.

“Josh Wilson just goes about his business and does really well for us.

“He’s providing us with goals but his link-up play is really good. He’s playing a part in a lot of the goals and chances we are creating.”